China urges US to halt attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities

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China has urged the US to stop attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities belonging to non-nuclear-weapon states, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Guo said China had recently submitted its national implementation report to the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and called for the conference to press the United States to meet its “special and primary responsibility” for nuclear disarmament, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He accused Washington of targeting peaceful nuclear infrastructure in non-nuclear states and called for an end to nuclear-sharing arrangements that, he said, contribute to nuclear alliances.

He also urged steps to prevent countries such as Japan from pursuing independent nuclear capabilities.

The spokesperson further raised concerns about nuclear proliferation risks linked to the AUKUS agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, particularly in relation to nuclear submarine cooperation.

China’s report also called for renewed discussions on reducing nuclear risks, preventing nuclear conflict, and resolving nuclear issues through political and diplomatic channels. It emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of developing countries to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Guo reiterated that China follows a “self-defensive nuclear strategy,” maintains a no-first-use policy, and keeps its nuclear arsenal at the minimum level required for national security. He also said Beijing firmly supports the authority of the NPT and called for maintaining global strategic stability under the principle of “undiminished security for all.”

He added that China supports step-by-step nuclear disarmament and has proposed discussions on a treaty involving mutual no-first-use commitments on nuclear weapons.

News.Az