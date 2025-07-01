China’s coffee giant Luckin enters U.S. market, opening first stores in New York City

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese coffee powerhouse Luckin Coffee has officially entered the U.S. market, launching its first two stores in New York City on Monday.

The move marks a major step in the company’s global expansion and sets the stage for a new chapter in the growing battle for Gen Z coffee drinkers, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

The company has not yet responded to media inquiries regarding its broader U.S. strategy.

Founded in 2017, Luckin Coffee rapidly grew to become a major rival to Starbucks in China, using a disruptive model based on affordability, mobile ordering, and minimalist storefronts. Its drinks are typically priced about 30% lower than Starbucks’, appealing to young, tech-savvy consumers.

Now, Luckin is bringing the same playbook to the U.S., a market where Starbucks, Dutch Bros., and a new generation of coffee startups are competing fiercely for younger customers. Many of these brands are tailoring their offerings to Gen Z, using vibrant, social media-friendly drinks and mobile-first convenience.

