China’s coffee giant Luckin enters U.S. market, opening first stores in New York City
Chinese coffee powerhouse Luckin Coffee has officially entered the U.S. market, launching its first two stores in New York City on Monday.
The move marks a major step in the company’s global expansion and sets the stage for a new chapter in the growing battle for Gen Z coffee drinkers, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.
The company has not yet responded to media inquiries regarding its broader U.S. strategy.
Founded in 2017, Luckin Coffee rapidly grew to become a major rival to Starbucks in China, using a disruptive model based on affordability, mobile ordering, and minimalist storefronts. Its drinks are typically priced about 30% lower than Starbucks’, appealing to young, tech-savvy consumers.
Now, Luckin is bringing the same playbook to the U.S., a market where Starbucks, Dutch Bros., and a new generation of coffee startups are competing fiercely for younger customers. Many of these brands are tailoring their offerings to Gen Z, using vibrant, social media-friendly drinks and mobile-first convenience.