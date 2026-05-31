Blue Origin faces months of delays after rocket explosion

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Blue Origin is facing a potentially months-long disruption after an explosion during a test of its New Glenn rocket severely damaged a launch pad in Florida, creating delays for commercial, government and satellite missions.

The incident occurred during a static-fire test ahead of a planned New Glenn launch, when the uncrewed rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Industry sources told Reuters that the blast destroyed a booster and caused extensive damage to the launch infrastructure, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

According to people familiar with the situation, engineers expect repairs to take at least six months and possibly longer. The damaged booster, nicknamed “No, It’s Necessary,” was lost in the explosion.

The setback comes at a critical time for Blue Origin and its founder, Jeff Bezos, as the company seeks to compete more aggressively with rival SpaceX in the commercial launch and satellite sectors.

One of the biggest concerns is the impact on Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite network project. Amazon had been relying heavily on New Glenn launches to deploy a large portion of its planned constellation of more than 3,200 broadband satellites. Extended delays could make it difficult to meet regulatory deployment deadlines.

Analysts say Amazon has secured launch agreements with multiple providers, including SpaceX, but alternative options remain limited. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket can carry fewer satellites per mission than New Glenn, meaning additional launches would likely be required to maintain deployment schedules.

The disruption could also affect NASA’s lunar exploration plans. Some payloads are specifically designed for particular launch vehicles, making it difficult and costly to switch missions to alternative rockets.

Despite the setback, industry experts note that major launch providers have recovered from similar incidents before. SpaceX experienced a launch pad explosion involving a Falcon 9 rocket in 2016 and eventually returned to regular operations after extensive repairs.

The accident is expected to strengthen SpaceX’s position in the near term, although analysts largely view Blue Origin’s challenges as temporary rather than a long-term threat to its ambitions in the commercial space industry.

News.Az