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US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Pacific, killing three

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US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Pacific, killing three
Photo: U.S. ​military

The U.S. military launched a targeted strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, killing three men aboard. The operation marks the second consecutive day that American forces have destroyed a ship in the region.

In a statement posted to X, U.S. Southern Command confirmed that military intelligence had identified the vessel transiting along known "narco-trafficking" corridors while actively participating in smuggling operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the command stated.

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The high-seas interception is part of an ongoing, intensified crackdown on maritime drug smuggling. U.S. authorities noted that this weekend's back-to-back strikes are the latest in a string of similar military interventions that have taken place over the last few months to disrupt trafficking networks in the Pacific.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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