Colgate-Palmolive forecasts upbeat annual sales on resilient demand

Colgate-Palmolive on Friday forecast annual net sales growth above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued resilience in demand for essential household products such as toothpaste, oral care, and cleaning supplies, even as consumers remain cautious about discretionary spending.

The consumer goods giant said steady purchases of everyday necessities across key markets including Latin America and Europe have helped offset pressure from higher tariffs and raw material costs. The outlook reassured investors that spending on core hygiene products remains largely non-negotiable for households, regardless of broader economic uncertainty, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Demand from higher-income consumers has continued to support branded oral care and hygiene products, while price-sensitive shoppers have increasingly turned to private labels. Despite this shift, Colgate has managed to defend volumes and margins better than many peers by relying on its strong brand positioning in essential categories.

Industry rivals such as Kimberly-Clark have also benefited from similar spending patterns, underscoring a wider trend: consumers may cut back on non-essentials, but daily-use staples remain a priority.

After months of subdued demand, consumer goods companies have slowed the pace of price increases and stepped up marketing efforts to re-energize sales, particularly in North America. Colgate said consistent demand for toothpaste, manual toothbrushes, and household cleaning products has helped cushion the impact of cost pressures.

The company also reported an improvement in its Hill’s Pet Nutrition segment during the quarter, following a weaker third quarter that was affected by its exit from private-label pet food.

“While we expect the difficult operating environment and slower category growth to continue in the short term, we are operating from a position of strength,” CEO Noel Wallace said, highlighting confidence in the company’s portfolio and execution.

News.Az