Colombian senator, 39, dies after campaign shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, who had been battling for his life since being shot during a campaign event in June, has passed away, his family confirmed.

Uribe, a 39-year-old senator and a potential presidential candidate from the right-wing opposition, was shot in Bogota on June 7 during a rally and underwent multiple surgeries before his death, News.Az repports citing Al Jazeera.

“I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you,” his wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, wrote on social media. “Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children.” Uribe enjoyed a rapid political rise, becoming a recognised lawmaker for the Democratic Centre party. He was seeking to run in the 2026 presidential election. A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene with a “9mm Glock-type firearm” and has pleaded not guilty after being formally charged on June 10 with attempted murder, the prosecutor’s office said. Five other suspects have also been arrested. “Today is a sad day for the country,” Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on X. “Violence cannot continue to mark our destiny. Democracy is not built with bullets or blood, it is built with respect, with dialogue,” she said.

News.Az