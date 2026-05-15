FBI seeks Air Force spy accused of aiding Iran, offers $200K

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The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of Monica Witt, a former Air Force intelligence officer charged with spying for Iran after her 2013 defection.

Witt served as an intelligence specialist and special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations from 1997 to 2008 and later worked as a government contractor, News.Az reports, citing Washington Examiner.

According to the FBI, she provided Iran with sensitive and classified U.S. national defense information, allegedly endangering American personnel and their families overseas.

“Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime with National Defense Information and likely continues to support their nefarious activities,” said Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division. “The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts.”

The allegations against Witt were first detailed in a 2019 federal indictment, which accused her of conspiring with Iranian intelligence officials after attending a 2012 conference in Tehran hosted by the Iranian New Horizon Organization.

U.S. officials described the conference as an event sponsored by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that was intended to “condemn American moral standards” and spread anti-American propaganda.

News.Az