OpenAI unveils personal finance ChatGPT that connects to banks

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On Friday, OpenAI introduced a preview of new personal finance tools for U.S. ChatGPT Pro subscribers, allowing them to link accounts and ask questions about spending analysis and financial planning.

OpenAI has partnered with the financial connection service Plaid to manage the account connections. Users can connect to over 12,000 financial institutions, including Schwab, Fidelity, Chase, Robinhood, American Express, and Capital One. Once users connect these accounts, they will see a dashboard of their portfolio performance, spending, subscriptions, and upcoming payments, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

The new product comes just one month after OpenAI acquired the team behind personal finance startup Hiro, which was backed by firms like Ribbit, General Catalyst, and Restive, in April. OpenAI said that the Hiro team’s expertise in finance was useful in launching this product but didn’t specify if the entire feature was built by them.

OpenAI users can access the tool by selecting “Get started” in the “Finances” option in the sidebar, or typing “@Finances, connect my accounts” in a ChatGPT conversation. Once users do that, the chatbot will guide them about linking accounts through Plaid. The company said it plans to support Intuit soon, which would enable analysis such as the impact of a stock sale on taxes or the odds of a credit card approval.

According to OpenAI, more than 200 million users already ask financial questions to ChatGPT every month. The company also noted that the new GPT-5.5 model is stronger at reasoning with context, which is crucial for answering finance-related questions. The company said it worked with finance experts to create a benchmark for the model to improve on personal finance questions.

With the new financial tool integration, users can get detailed answers to questions such as “I feel like I’ve been spending more recently. Has anything changed?” or “Help me build a plan to be ready to buy a house in my area in the next 5 years.”

Users can go to Settings > Apps > Finances to remove connections to certain accounts if they want. Once they disconnect a service, the synced data will be removed from ChatGPT in 30 days. What’s more, users can also view and delete financial memories from the Finances page.

Generalized chatbots are designed to answer anything, leading people to ask questions about data-sensitive topics such as health, finance, and personal life. AI companies are realizing this and making specialized products for these sectors. Both OpenAI and Anthropic have launched health-related tools. Earlier this month, Perplexity launched its own financial research product based on its Computer agent.

OpenAI said its personal finance tools will be available on ChatGPT on the web and on iOS for Pro users. It noted that, based on the feedback from these users, it wants to improve the product before making it available to Plus users.

News.Az