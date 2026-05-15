Ebola outbreak confirmed in Uganda, health officials say
- 15 May 2026 22:32
- 15 May 2026 22:34
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Credit: afro.who.in
Uganda confirmed an outbreak of the highly contagious Ebola virus on Friday, the health ministry announced, noting that it involves the Bundibugyo strain, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The ministry said the case was an imported infection from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The patient died in intensive care on May 14 after developing hemorrhagic symptoms.
By Ulviyya Salmanli