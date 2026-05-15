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Ebola outbreak confirmed in Uganda, health officials say

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Ebola outbreak confirmed in Uganda, health officials say
Credit: afro.who.in

Uganda confirmed an outbreak of the highly contagious Ebola virus on Friday, the health ministry announced, noting that it involves the Bundibugyo strain, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ministry ​said the case ‌was ⁠an imported infection from the Democratic Republic of ​Congo. ​The ⁠patient died in ​intensive care ​on ⁠May 14 after ⁠developing ​hemorrhagic symptoms.

News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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