Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards: US Education Department

The U.S. Department of Education has notified the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that Columbia University is in violation of federal antidiscrimination laws.

As a result, the department said in a statement on Wednesday, the university "fails to meet the standards for accreditation set by the Commission", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon accused Columbia’s leadership of acting with "deliberate indifference" towards the alleged harassment of Jewish students on campus in the aftermath of the 7 October 2023 surprise blitz on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"This is not only immoral, but also unlawful. Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid," McMahon said.

She emphasised that university accreditors must ensure that institutions under their purview abide by accreditation standards.

"We look forward to the Commission keeping the Department fully informed of actions taken to ensure Columbia’s compliance with accreditation standards, including compliance with federal civil rights laws," she added.

The comments came even after the university yielded to the administration’s pressure and agreed to sweeping policy changes, including on campus protests, in order to restore federal funding.

Columbia University became a focal point of nationwide student protests last year, as pro-Palestine demonstrations swept across dozens of US college campuses in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Student encampments, teach-ins and rallies were organised to call for a ceasefire and for university divestment from companies profiting from Israeli attacks. These protests sparked both support and backlash, with critics alleging that the demonstrations fostered antisemitic environments.

