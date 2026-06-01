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Senegal's ousted prime minister says his party will not participate in new government

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Senegal's ousted prime minister says his party will not participate in new government
Source: BBC

Senegal's Pastef political party will not participate in the country's new government, recently ​ousted Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, the party president, said ‌on Monday, raising the prospect of further political turmoil amid a daunting debt crisis.

Sonko said in a post on X that he ​met on Monday with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, his ​ally-turned-rival, and that "points of disagreement" emerged about the role ⁠of Pastef, which holds a large parliamentary majority, within ​the executive branch, News.az reports, citing Reuters

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Therefore Pastef "will not participate in the next government ​and will not be represented by any ministers," Sonko said.
"We wish the new team every success."

Faye sacked Sonko and dissolved the government on May 22, ​then appointed seasoned economist Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo as ​a replacement.

Lawmakers rebelled against Faye's decision last week by reinstating Sonko as a ‌member ⁠of parliament and overwhelmingly backing him as speaker with the support of 132 lawmakers in the 165-member assembly.

The upheaval, following months of mounting tensions between Faye and Sonko, comes as ​Senegal tries to ​navigate economic ⁠woes stemming from the discovery in 2024 of misreported debt by the previous government.

The International Monetary ​Fund froze its $1.8 billion lending program with ​Senegal following ⁠the discovery of the debt, which pushed the country's end-2024 debt level to 132% of its economic output.

Senegal expects to ⁠resume talks ​with the IMF next week and ​hopes to reach agreement on key points by June 30, the finance minister ​said last month.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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