Sabalenka beats Osaka to reach French Open quarter-finals

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Aryna Sabalenka came out victorious from a heavyweight clash with fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Monday night at the French Open, keeping her hopes alive for her first Grand Slam title away from hard courts still intact, News.Az reports.

Sabalenka secured the win with a 7-5, 6-3 scoreline in a contest that highlighted her variety and courage against one of the few players capable of matching her groundstrokes, shot for shot.

Osaka’s career-best run at French Open came to an end in the fourth round as a result.

With this victory, Sabalenka moves forward to face Russia’s Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals.

News.Az