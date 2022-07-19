Contact group for Western military aid to Kyiv to meet on Wednesday

Contact group for Western military aid to Kyiv to meet on Wednesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Contact Group for Western military aid to Ukraine will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, the Pentagon has announced, News.Az reports.

Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale announced the date in a statement following phone talks between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

The meeting will be held virtually.

News.Az