COP29 on the horizon: Turkic nations discuss joint initiatives

In a significant diplomatic gathering, representatives from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) met in Almaty for the Second Meeting of Diplomatic Advisers/Assistants to the Presidents, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.az reports.

"We have reviewed our partnership and cooperation within the organization and discussed agenda of upcoming informal Shusha Summit, as well as our joint actions and initiatives within COP29 to be hosted in Azerbaijan. Also, further institutional development of Organization of Turkic States," he said.Hajiyev further noted that the participants also deliberated on the further institutional development of the OTS, underlining the commitment to strengthening the organization's framework and expanding its influence in the region and beyond.On the sidelines of the Almaty meeting, Hajiyev also held discussions with Yerzhan Kazykhan, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan."With my colleague and friend Erzhan Kazykhan, Assistant of the President of Kazakhstan we discussed our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, our interaction within Organization of Turkic States, CICA and further development of Middle Corridor in Almaty," Hajiyev said.The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States is scheduled to take place in July in the city of Shusha, a culturally significant location for Azerbaijan. Shusha, often referred to as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, holds deep historical and symbolic value for the nation.

