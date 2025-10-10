Cough syrup death toll rises to 24 in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

The alleged cough syrup-related deaths in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have risen to 24, officials said Friday.

The children, mostly under the age of five, have died in the past month due to suspected renal failure after developing complications following the consumption of cough syrup, namely Coldrif, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"The death toll of children related to the adulterated cough syrup has risen to 25, but authorities so far have confirmed only 24 fatalities. The death of one more child is yet to be confirmed officially," a local government official said.

Over 20 deaths have been reported from the state's Chhindwara district alone.

The cough syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, based in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram, has been found adulterated with over 45 percent of diethylene glycol, a toxic industrial solvent.

Police on Thursday arrested Govindan Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, from his Chennai residence, along with his two employees. Following his arrest, the company has been permanently shut down.

Ranganathan faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, drug adulteration and violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The World Health Organization has voiced deep concern over gaps in India's drug safety regulations. The global health body has warned that such medicines could reach other countries through unregulated distribution channels.

