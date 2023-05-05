COVID-19 is here to stay, and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other infectious diseases - WHO chief

COVID-19 is here to stay, and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other infectious diseases - WHO chief

“It’s very pleasing to see that the downward trend has continued. For each of the past 10 weeks, the number of weekly reported deaths has been the lowest since March 2020,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he addressed the 15th meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee on COVID-19 pandemic, News.Az reports.

“This sustained trend has allowed life to return to “normal” in most countries, and has increased the capacity of health systems to cope with potential resurgences and the burden of post-COVID-19 condition.

At the same time, some critical uncertainties about the evolution of the virus persist, which make it difficult to predict future transmission dynamics or seasonality.

Surveillance and genetic sequencing have declined significantly around the world, making it more difficult to track known variants and detect new ones.

Inequalities in access to life-saving interventions also continue to put millions of people around the world at unnecessary risk, particularly the most vulnerable.

And pandemic fatigue threatens us all. We are all sick and tired of this pandemic and want to put it behind us.

But this virus is here to stay, and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other infectious diseases,” the WHO chief emphasized.

