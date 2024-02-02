Azerbaijan records 325 COVID-19 cases over past month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the last month, 325 COVID-19 cases have been recorded across Azerbaijan, while 217 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Twenty-one people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 834,630, with 824,089 recoveries and 10,400 deaths.

A total of 7,748,050 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az