Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records 325 COVID-19 cases over past month

  • Health
  • Share
Azerbaijan records 325 COVID-19 cases over past month

Over the last month, 325 COVID-19 cases have been recorded across Azerbaijan, while 217 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Twenty-one people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 834,630, with 824,089 recoveries and 10,400 deaths.

A total of 7,748,050 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      