COVID-19 recoveries in Azerbaijan near 31,000

More than 30,000 patients have so far recovered in Azerbaijan from the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

The Operational Headquarters said the total number of recovered patients reached 30,856.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 495 as the country recorded three more deaths, while 214 patients recovered over the past 24 hours.

The country registered 84 new cases, bringing the tally to 33,731.

Some 2,380 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

As many as 6,318 tests have conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 796,459, the Operational Headquarters added.

