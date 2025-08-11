Crypto price predictions: Have Ethereum and XRP already peaked? Experts point to a fresh bull run starter for gains

Ethereum and XRP price charts have been catching eyes this week, with both tokens pushing hard during the recent rally. Many investors are now asking if the rally is reaching exhaustion—did these coins already peak?

In the midst of this, attention is shifting. A new altcoin is building real-world tools, not hype. People are turning to it as a potential winner during the next major uptrend—one that’s based on utility and tech, not just charts.

Ethereum: Up big—but have the best days passed?

Ethereum is trading close to $4,000, and some early movers warn that momentum is cooling. On-chain metrics like active addresses and DeFi usage show signs of stagnation after the ETF-fueled run.

Experts have noted that ETH is breaking out of a bullish falling wedge which shows that the current bull trend continues. Ethereum now faces resistance at $4,100 and support at $3,550.

XRP: Rally could be slowing ahead of next spark

XRP recently rallied near $3.28 following legal tailwinds. However, transaction volume and whale activity have cooled. Some traders suggest XRP may revisit $3.50 before resuming its upward path—assuming further use-case expansion or settlement clarity arrives.

Crypto analysts say that the XRP price chart remains bullish with consolidation at the Fib level, as seen before. However, there is no guarantee that there would be a strong move in the short term, but the next target is in the range of $4.30 to $4.50.

Remittix: The best crypto to buy for the next real bull run

While Ethereum and XRP teeter at possible peaks, Remittix (RTX) is quietly building the infrastructure for tomorrow's bull run.

Remittix offers real tools: a sleek wallet expected in Q3, low gas fees, cross-chain transfers, and FX tools designed for everyday users worldwide. Built for practical use, it’s growing through utility—not hype.

Why Remittix is seen as the best crypto to buy

Wallet Coming Q3: Mobile-first interface with real-time FX conversion

Security First: Fully audited by CertiK

Built for Borderless Payments: Designed for practical, everyday use

20% Referral Rewards: A community-focused incentive

40% Bonus Live: Time-sensitive advantage before major listings

Compared to Ethereum’s congestion and XRP’s legal uncertainty, Remittix offers clarity, purpose, and real-world adoption potential—making it one of the most talked-about top crypto under $1 and a true utility play in a space full of speculation.

Chart patterns fade, real utility stands out

Ethereum and XRP have had strong runs—but with momentum cooling, the next major phase may come from real infrastructure. Projects like Remittix that solve actual payment problems are earning attention.

If you’re wondering where to invest before the next bull wave, consider the token designed to work for users, not just charts. Remittix may not yet be trending but it’s building the road ahead. Buy RTX tokens now.

