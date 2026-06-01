Cardano (ADA) may 2–3x your capital, but this coin is primed for 8–10x gains by June 2026

Cardano (ADA) may 2–3x your capital, but this coin is primed for 8–10x gains by June 2026

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Right now, many investors still believe Cardano has room to grow, especially after months of slow but steady ecosystem development.

But while ADA could realistically deliver solid 2x or even 3x returns during the next major market rally, a newer project called Little Pepe, or LILPEPE, is attracting far more aggressive attention due to its 10x growth potential. And to be honest, this is where things get interesting.

Cardano still has strength, but expectations are more measured

Source: CoinMarketCap

At the time of writing, ADA is priced at $0.24 with a market cap of almost $8.7 billion. (CoinMarketCap)

For seasoned crypto traders, Cardano is still among the most reputable Layer 1 protocols in the space. It’s said that ADA could test the $0.60-$1 price range if the altcoin space gains traction again during this cycle. (Reddit)

Still, ADA already has a multi-billion-dollar valuation. That means the upside becomes harder to achieve than for smaller-cap tokens just entering the market. A 3x move for Cardano would require tens of billions in fresh capital inflows. That’s possible, but many traders are now hunting for earlier-stage opportunities with higher upside potential.

Why LILPEPE is suddenly everywhere

Little Pepe is positioning itself differently from most meme coins. Instead of simply relying on hype, the project is building what it describes as the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain dedicated entirely to meme ecosystems. The idea sounds bold, but it’s gaining traction fast.

LILPEPE aims to become one of the cheapest and fastest meme-focused chains in crypto while also solving one of the biggest frustrations in meme trading, sniper bots. According to the team, the chain is being designed specifically to prevent sniper bot exploitation, something that has plagued countless meme token launches over the last few years. The project also plans to launch a dedicated meme Launchpad directly on its chain, providing creators with a streamlined environment for deploying new meme projects.

LILPEPE’s momentum during presales is currently hard to overlook.

The token currently trades at $0.0022, and 98.46% of Stage 13 is fully sold out. The project has exceeded its current target, raising $28.1 million with 16.9 billion tokens sold.

People’s expectations are high because milestones are completed before launch. According to reports, LILPEPE had already completed CertiK and CoinMarketCap listings and launched on two of the largest centralized exchanges. Furthermore, the project has indicated its intention to pursue listings with some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide in the long run.

Anonymous experts and smart money are watching closely

Other factors that have driven speculation include rumors that some anonymous meme coin experts and growth professionals are secretly supporting the project. This comes after community discussion about how some of them have, in the past, contributed to the rise of several successful meme coins. But right now, sentiment around LILPEPE appears extremely strong, and LILPEPE could deliver 8x - 10x gains by June 2026.

In crypto, narrative matters. Timing matters too.

And it seems many traders believe a meme-focused Layer 2 launching during peak meme coin mania could become one of the market’s biggest surprise stories heading into June 2026. For investors seeking relatively safer large-cap exposure, Cardano still looks attractive. But for those seeking higher risk and potentially much larger rewards, LILPEPE is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about presales in crypto circles.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

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