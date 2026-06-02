Top 3 best cryptos to buy this week and hold until the end of 2026 for maximum gains

Top 3 best cryptos to buy this week and hold until the end of 2026 for maximum gains

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The crypto space saw notable capital inflows over the past week as the fear-and-greed index moved out of the red. Some coins show impressive price action, while others are undervalued.

Three names are standing out this week:

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): a low-priced meme coin presale with Layer 2 utility

Hedera (HBAR): a recovering altcoin gaining fresh buyer interest

Hyperliquid (HYPE): one of the strongest recent performers in the market

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The cheap presale coin with bigger growth potential

Little Pepe is becoming one of the most-watched meme coin presales in the market. While many traders are chasing coins that have already pumped, LILPEPE is still priced at just $0.0022 in Stage 13. That gives it a much cheaper entry point than most trending altcoins.

The project has already raised more than $28.16 million, with over 16.9 billion tokens sold. This level of demand shows that Little Pepe is not just another small meme coin trying to get attention. It has already built strong presale momentum before exchange listings begin.

What makes Little Pepe more interesting is its infrastructure story. The project is building a meme-only Layer 2 blockchain designed for fast, cheap, and secure meme coin activity. Its ecosystem includes zero buy and sell tax, near-zero fees, sniper-bot resistance, fast Layer 2 execution, and a meme-only launchpad.

This is why LILPEPE may offer stronger upside than many established coins. It is still early, still cheap, and still building toward launch. With a CertiK-audited ecosystem, planned Tier-1 exchange listings, and major campaigns like the $777,000 giveaway and 15 ETH Mega Giveaway, Little Pepe is positioning itself as one of the top cryptos to buy this week and hold until the end of 2026.

Hedera price rebound puts HBAR back on watchlists

Bulls stepped in as the HBAR price peaked at $0.091. While the token has witnessed a notable downturn this year, its 44% weekly surge suggests Hedera could still rise further.

Hedera price chart | Source: CoinGecko

There are many reasons Hedera remains a popular altcoin despite the pressure. First, it has a strong brand name and market history, coupled with an active community. Unlike some presale coins, which can still become extremely cheap, HBAR still has some potential left.

The main reason HBAR is on this list is simple: it is already showing signs of renewed buying interest. If the market enters a stronger bull cycle, Hedera could benefit from a rotation into established altcoins that have not yet fully recovered.

Hyperliquid rebounds with more rally potential

HYPE has set a new all-time high at $64, after previously bottoming at $20 earlier in the year. This feat followed a 35% weekly surge, with on-chain activities showing a possible trend extension.

Hyperliquid price chart | Source: CoinGecko

A big reason for HYPE’s rally is rising interest in the Hyperliquid network. The platform has seen strong trading activity, higher fees, and growing investor attention. Reports have also linked HYPE’s recent momentum to institutional interest and ETF-related inflows, which have helped push the token higher.

For investors looking to hold until the end of 2026, HYPE offers momentum. It has already rallied hard, so the risk is higher than it is when buying early. But if the market stays bullish and Hyperliquid continues growing, HYPE could remain one of the strongest altcoins of the cycle.

Why Little Pepe could be the best pick among these 3 cryptos

Little Pepe, Hedera, and Hyperliquid each offer distinct opportunities. HBAR offers a recovery setup. HYPE offers strong momentum. But Little Pepe offers something different: a low entry price before public launch.

That is why LILPEPE may be the most aggressive pick for traders looking for maximum gains by the end of 2026. At $0.0022, it is still below $0.01, still in presale, and still moving through its early growth phase.

The project has already raised over $28.16 million, sold more than 16.9 billion tokens, and built a strong story around meme culture, Layer 2 utility, low fees, and a meme-only launchpad. As Stage 13 continues, buyers still have a chance to enter before the next price increase.

For those looking at the top cryptos to buy this week and hold until the end of 2026, Little Pepe stands out as the cheapest and most explosive option among the three. HBAR and HYPE may continue to rally, but LILPEPE’s early-stage setup could give it the bigger growth path if its presale momentum carries into launch.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

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