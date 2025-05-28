Daily horoscope for May 29, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mark your calendars for a very special Thursday, May 29, 2025. The planet Jupiter, governs Thursday in Vedic astrology.

Being the planet of goodness and generosity, Jupiter is known as the deity of goodness and generosity . Jupiter thus represents all forms of eloquence. Tomorrow is a day that promises effective communication, fast decision-making, strategizing, and the power of rapid thought under the influence of Jupiter, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Let’s go through your daily horoscope now to see what the cosmos has in store for you this Jupiter-ruled Thursday.

Aries

An important truth that’s been weighing on your mind will begin to feel lighter. You’ll start to embrace things as they are, without resisting too much. This will happen slowly, and you’ll be at peace trusting the truth. It’s a healing process, and you’ll be more comfortable as you release.

Taurus

It’s time to begin that initial tiny step toward putting an end to the stalling in your life. Momentum will naturally build up once you begin to move. Don’t hold on for the ideal moment or all the solutions; merely believe in your consistent self and act. The world is with your movement, and forward momentum will occur quietly but surely.

Gemini

You’ll get to release some emotions and clean out your interior. Give in and feel and let go of these feelings through tears, talking, or quiet. After releasing, your mind will be less heavy, and you’ll be able to see the path ahead more clearly. Have faith in this moment of release and allow your feelings to flow.

Cancer

Closure will approach you quietly and stealthily. You may not require heavily weighted words or a great finale of goodbyes; rather, you’ll receive a feeling or a flash sensation in your heart. Have faith in this quiet healing process, and let yourself leave things behind.

Leo

A surprise delight lies in store for you in something ordinary and familiar. Something simple, like a daily routine or habit, may be comforting to you or bring a little smile. Your heart will be softer in the present moment, and you’ll be able to find joy in what you’re doing. Invite this emotion with open arms.

Virgo

Trust your timing and release pushing. What is yours is coming, step by step. When you let go of controlling and begin trusting, peace will find your heart. You’ve done your part; it’s time for the universe to do theirs. Remain calm and grounded.

Libra

You may get a message or sign that verifies what your heart has already known. This will make you believe in your intuition a bit more. The message will not be unexpected, but more of a gentle reminder to trust yourself. Trust your inner voice and believe in your own intuition.

Scorpio

What appears to be a hindrance could be teaching you something valuable. Rather than fighting it, attempt to see what the problem is attempting to teach you. Maybe it’s showing you patience, strength, or a new skill. Have faith in the lesson behind the delay, and you’ll come out stronger.

Sagittarius

A kind act will reveal the importance of compassion to you. A kind gesture will elevate the vibration of your day and keep your heart open. You’ll realize how kindness fills with peace and directs your actions. Use this act of kindness as an inspiration to give more from the heart.

Capricorn

You may get a creative burst to communicate yourself through art, writing, music, or hands. Don’t suppress this urge; let your inner voice be heard. Creating will heal and satisfy you. Don’t worry about perfection; it’s about letting go and enjoying the ride.

Aquarius

You’ll appreciate the real value in something you used to hurry through. You’ll know that speedy doesn’t always mean quality, and sometimes things must stand still in order to reveal their value. Treasure this time of awareness, and let it reshape your way of doing everyday tasks and how you interact with people.

Pisces

A tender, small moment will reach your heart and last longer than you can imagine. You’ll see the strength of gentle kindness and unobtrusive connections. These moments are nothing, but they construct your spirit and feed your soul. Be open to these tender interactions.

News.Az