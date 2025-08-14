Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals cancer battle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly disclosed his advanced melanoma diagnosis, revealing that an experimental PD-1 therapy successfully treated his cancer. The 82-year-old made the revelation in the upcoming Netflix documentary series “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”.

Jones explained he was first diagnosed in June 2010 and underwent multiple surgeries over a decade as the skin cancer spread to his lungs and lymph nodes. “I got to be part of a trial that was propitious. It really worked. It’s called PD-1 therapy, and it really, really, really worked,” Jones said, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer praised Jones’ openness, noting that sharing his journey offers hope to others facing cancer. Schottenheimer, who survived thyroid cancer himself in 2003, described Jones’ story as “amazing” and inspiring.

