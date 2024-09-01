News.az
News
Dallas Cowboys
Tag:
Dallas Cowboys
Gibbs scores 3 TDs as Lions beat Cowboys 44-30
05 Dec 2025-10:25
Cowboys cruise past Raiders 33–16 in first game after Kneeland's death
18 Nov 2025-08:50
Eagles edge Cowboys 24-20 in season opener as Jalen Carter ejected before first snap
05 Sep 2025-09:36
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals cancer battle
14 Aug 2025-11:39
Eagles to face Cowboys in 2025 NFL kickoff game
12 May 2025-17:22
Tyron Smith to retire after 13 seasons with Cowboys
15 Apr 2025-21:48
NFL: Cowboys beat Buccaneers but miss playoffs after Washington's win
23 Dec 2024-10:49
NFL: Bengals end losing streak with 27-20 win over Cowboys
10 Dec 2024-10:11
From top seeds to playoff uncertainty: 49ers and Cowboys face tough season
28 Oct 2024-09:59
