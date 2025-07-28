Deadly train derailment in Germany linked to sewage spill

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic train derailment in southwestern Germany has claimed the lives of three people and left at least 41 injured after an overflowing sewage shaft triggered a landslide, local police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred between Riedlingen and Munderkingen, near Stuttgart, following heavy rainfall in the region. Authorities believe the deluge caused a sewage overflow, which led to a landslide that struck the tracks, derailing the passenger train, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Among the victims were the train driver, a rail company employee, and one passenger. The train was traveling a 90 km route between Sigmaringen and Ulm and was carrying around 100 passengers at the time of the crash.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his condolences, stating on X: “I mourn the victims and extend my deepest sympathy to their families.” He also noted that he is in close contact with the interior and transport ministers to ensure full support for rescue and recovery efforts.

The derailment occurred around 18:10 local time in a forested area. Shocking images from the crash site show carriages overturned, fallen trees, and a large emergency response, with firefighters and medical teams working to reach trapped passengers.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn issued a statement saying, “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and everyone who now has to process this experience.”

Police in Ulm said the affected route remains closed as investigations continue. Clean-up operations are scheduled to begin on Monday.

