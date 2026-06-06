Iran fires ballistic missiles towards Kuwait, Bahrain: CENTCOM

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that Iran fired seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain just hours after the US military shot down Iranian attack drones that were launched towards the Strait of Hormuz and also struck Iranian radar sites, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target,” CENTCOM said.

“There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false,” it added.

News.Az