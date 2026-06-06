Jamaica faces island-wide power outage

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Jamaica is facing an island-wide power blackout on Friday evening following a system failure, according to the country's officials and power utility, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"Island-wide black out," Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz said in a post on X.

The minister added that he was awaiting an update from the president of the Jamaica Public Service Company, who was en route to the utility's emergency center.

News.Az