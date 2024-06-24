Death toll from attacks on religious buildings in Russia’s Dagestan rises to 19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow said on Monday that the death toll from Sunday attacks on religious buildings in the Russian Republic of Dagestan rose to 19.

"According to preliminary data, 15 law enforcement officers were killed, as well as four civilians, including an Orthodox priest," said a statement by Russia's Investigative Committee, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.Authorities are continuing the investigation launched last night into the attack, the committee said, adding that five militants were eliminated during the clashes.Earlier in the day, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee (NAK) said a decision was made to terminate the "counter-terrorism operation” introduced in the region "in connection with the elimination of threats to the life and health of citizens."“On June 24, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. (0515GMT), the legal regime of the counter-terrorism operation within the administrative borders of Makhachkala and Derbent of the Republic of Dagestan was cancelled,” the NAK further said.On Sunday, it declared a “counter-terrorism operation regime” in the cities of Makhachkala, the administrative capital of Dagestan, and Derbent following attacks by unidentified armed individuals.The attacks targeted a police checkpoint in Makhachkala, as well as two churches and a synagogue in Derbent. The two cities are located about 128 kilometers (79.5 miles) from each other.Sergey Melikov, the head of the Republic of Dagestan, said in a video statement on Telegram that three days of national mourning was introduced in the region.Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Republic of Ingushetia, as well as the governor of the Stavropol territory bordering Dagestan, announced that security measures were strengthened in their respective regions.Multiple leaders from the region, including the presidents of China, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, have sent telegrams to Russian President Vladimir Putin, extending their condolences regarding the incidents.

