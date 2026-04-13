Iran demands $1-per-barrel Bitcoin toll for tankers in Strait of Hormuz

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Tehran is leveraging cryptocurrency to bypass sanctions by demanding digital tolls from oil tankers transiting the strategic waterway.

Under the new protocol, vessels must submit cargo details and pay roughly $1 per barrel in Bitcoin—potentially reaching $2 million per supertanker—within seconds of assessment to ensure the funds cannot be traced or frozen. While a fragile ceasefire holds, Iranian authorities have warned that any vessel attempting passage without digital payment faces military targeting, News.Az reports, citing First Post.

News.Az