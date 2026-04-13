Iran demands $1-per-barrel Bitcoin toll for tankers in Strait of Hormuz
Amanda Macias/Fox News Digital
Tehran is leveraging cryptocurrency to bypass sanctions by demanding digital tolls from oil tankers transiting the strategic waterway.
Under the new protocol, vessels must submit cargo details and pay roughly $1 per barrel in Bitcoin—potentially reaching $2 million per supertanker—within seconds of assessment to ensure the funds cannot be traced or frozen. While a fragile ceasefire holds, Iranian authorities have warned that any vessel attempting passage without digital payment faces military targeting, News.Az reports, citing First Post.
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