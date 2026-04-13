Gas leak suspected in restaurant explosion in Cheongju

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A suspected gas leak triggered a powerful explosion at a restaurant in South Korea, injuring at least 15 residents and damaging nearby homes, officials said.

The blast occurred in the early hours of the morning in Cheongju, located in North Chungcheong Province, according to fire authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The explosion happened around 4 a.m. in a three-story commercial building in the Bongmyeong-dong area. The restaurant was located on the first floor.

Authorities said residents living in nearby houses were among the injured after being struck by shattered glass and flying debris while asleep.

A total of 15 people were injured, including:

8 residents who were taken to hospital

7 others with minor injuries who did not require hospitalization

Officials confirmed that most injuries were caused by broken glass and debris from the blast.

Investigators from the Korea Gas Safety Corporation found debris believed to be from two exploded liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders.

Early findings suggest a gas leak is the most likely cause, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

Fire officials are continuing to examine the scene to determine how the explosion occurred.

Authorities have not ruled out other possibilities, but focus remains on potential gas-related safety failures inside the restaurant.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about commercial gas safety standards in densely populated residential areas.

News.Az