BIGBANG reunites for Coachella 2026 performance

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K-pop superstars BIGBANG performed on Monday at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, marking the realization of a long-delayed appearance ahead of a tour celebrating the group’s 20th anniversary.

The group had originally been scheduled to appear at the popular United States festival in 2020, but their performance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Monday, members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung finally took the stage at the festival’s Outdoor Theatre for their highly anticipated set.

The performance opened with the high-energy “BANG BANG BANG,” as flames erupted around the stage perimeter, before moving into the group’s signature hits “Fantastic Baby” and “Sober.”

“It’s so nice to finally meet you in person. I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” Daesung said early in the set.

BIGBANG was not the only K-pop act to perform at Coachella. A day earlier, Taemin of SHINee took the stage at the Mojave Tent.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE, a multinational girl group often associated with K-pop due to their co-management under HYBE, also performed at the Sahara Stage.

Debuting in 2006, BIGBANG is one of South Korea’s most successful boy bands, having sold at least 140 million records worldwide.

Originally a five-member group, BIGBANG lost member Seungri in 2019 after he retired from show business due to multiple cases, including prostitution mediation and embezzlement. Rapper T.O.P, meanwhile, announced his “withdrawal” from the group in 2023.

News.Az