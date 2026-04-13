Neo4j CTO calls graph technology the foundation for reliable AI

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Philip Rathle, CTO of Neo4j, joined Mark Walker to explore how graph databases are transforming the way financial institutions handle complex data and deploy generative AI.

While traditional databases store information in rigid tables, Neo4j treats data as a network of nodes and relationships, a method that mirrors the interconnected nature of modern payment networks and asset ownership, News.Az reports, citing The Tintech times.

This structural shift has already proven effective in high-stakes environments. Rathle pointed to the Panama Papers investigation as a landmark example where the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) used graph technology to untangle millions of records.

By mapping connections between shell companies and individual owners, investigators could reveal stories hidden within the data that would have remained obscured in standard spreadsheets.

The rise of AI has acted as a significant tailwind for the firm. Rathle explained that while Large Language Models (LLMs) behave like a creative “right brain,” they require a “left brain” provided by a knowledge graph to ensure accuracy. This combination addresses the issue of hallucinations by grounding AI agents in deterministic, explainable facts—a necessity for regulated banks that must answer to auditors.

Expansion into the Middle East is a current priority as the region modernises its banking ecosystem. Rathle noted that while current regional business is concentrated in government sectors, there is a massive opportunity to help banks navigate digital transformation. To meet strict data sovereignty requirements, Neo4j offers a menu of deployment options, from on-premise installations to managed services on AWS, GCP, or Azure, allowing firms to retain full control over their encryption keys.

Looking ahead, Rathle sees the industry moving toward “context graphs,” which venture capital firm Foundation Capital has identified as a potential trillion-dollar opportunity. With 84 of the Fortune 100 already utilising the technology, the focus is now on moving from experimental pilots to production-ready AI systems that respect privacy and institutional firewalls.

News.Az