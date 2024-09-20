Death toll from Sudan cholera outbreak rises to 348

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Sudan has reached 348, the country’s health ministry has announced.

The outbreak has affected nine states, with a total of 11,079 reported cases, according to the ministry statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. There are suspicions of dengue fever in five states, with two reported fatalities related to this suspicion, it added.Since June, heavy rains and floods in Sudan have contributed to the spread of cholera.Sudanese officials declared a cholera outbreak on Aug. 12.In war-torn Sudan, the ineffective functioning of the healthcare system has made the spread of infectious diseases even more challenging for people.

