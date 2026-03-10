Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani national killed in rocket strike on Israel
Photo credit: APA

Amid Aligullah Murtuzov, a citizen of Azerbaijan and Israel, was killed during a rocket attack on Israeli territory on March 9, according to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel.

The incident occurred at a construction site in the city of Yehud. Amid Murtuzov was a resident of Petah Tikva, Israel. He had migrated to Israel with his family many years ago and had been living there for a long time, News.Az reports.

“We express our condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased. May he rest in peace,” the statement said.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

