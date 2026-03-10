Army deployed in Meghalaya after police firing leaves two dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Army columns have been deployed in the northeastern state of Meghalaya after violent clashes and police firing left two people dead, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and suspend internet services in parts of the region.

The unrest occurred in the West Garo Hills district, where tensions escalated during the nomination process for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections scheduled for April. Protests and clashes broke out between groups amid opposition to the participation of certain non tribal candidates in the elections, News.az reports, citing The Times of India.

According to officials, security forces opened fire after a large crowd gathered and violence erupted in the Chibinang area, where mobs reportedly attacked police personnel and set shops on fire. Two people were killed during the incident, while several others were injured.

Following the violence, authorities imposed a 24 hour curfew across the district and requested the deployment of the army to conduct a flag march aimed at restoring calm and reassuring residents. Officials said the presence of armed forces would help prevent further incidents and stabilize the situation.

Local administration also suspended mobile internet services as a precautionary measure while security forces increased patrols in sensitive areas. Authorities are planning meetings with community leaders in an attempt to ease tensions and prevent further clashes ahead of the council elections.

The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council governs several districts in Meghalaya and holds significant political influence in the region. The current unrest highlights long standing sensitivities around electoral participation and ethnic representation in the area.

News.Az