Death toll from Texas floods rises to 43, many still missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the floods in central Texas has risen to 43 from 32, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a news conference on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Among the missing are 27 young girls from the Camp Mystic summer camp. Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice said there could be more people missing in the region.

"We are kind of looking at this in two ways called the known missing, which is the 27... We will not put a number on the other side because we just don’t know," he said at the same press conference.

News.Az