Mexican Navy helicopter crashes in Mazatlán after power failure - VIDEO

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A Mexican Navy helicopter was forced into an emergency landing just seconds after takeoff in Mazatlán on May 4, after suffering a sudden engine power failure, officials confirmed.

The aircraft, an MI-17 helicopter operating from the Fourth Naval Region base in Sinaloa, lost main engine power almost immediately after lifting off. The crew reacted quickly, carrying out emergency procedures that resulted in a controlled but hard landing near the base, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite the high-risk nature of the incident, no injuries or fatalities were reported. Authorities said the helicopter had been on a routine mission at the time.

The failure occurred during one of the most critical phases of flight, when helicopters operate at low altitude with limited recovery options. In such situations, pilots may rely on a technique known as autorotation, allowing the aircraft to descend safely without engine power. While officials did not detail the exact manoeuvres used, they confirmed that standard emergency protocols were successfully executed.

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges of handling sudden technical failures in military aviation, particularly in the moments immediately after takeoff when reaction time is minimal.

The Mexican Navy has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the malfunction. Early assessments point to a mechanical issue affecting the main engine, though no official conclusion has been announced.

Investigators are expected to review engine components, maintenance records, and available flight data as part of a broader safety assessment. The MI-17 helicopter is widely used for transport and operational missions, making such incidents a focus of close scrutiny by defence authorities.

News.Az