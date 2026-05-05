New Mexico seeks sweeping changes to Meta platforms in youth harm trial

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A high-stakes trial began in Santa Fe on Monday to determine if Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, created a public nuisance that harmed the mental health of young users in New Mexico.

This bench trial follows a March jury verdict that already ordered Meta to pay $375 million in damages for misrepresenting child safety. The current phase of the lawsuit, led by Attorney General Raúl Torrez, focuses on specific operational changes the state wants to force upon the tech giant, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

New Mexico is seeking fundamental shifts in how Meta designs its apps for minors. The state's proposed remedies include redesigning algorithms to prioritize quality over engagement, eliminating features like infinite scroll and autoplay, and removing public tallies for likes and shares on accounts held by minors. Additionally, the state wants mandatory age verification and the appointment of a court-supervised monitor to oversee safety improvements.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid expressed early caution regarding these demands, noting concerns that some requested remedies might constitute overreach and stating that he is not a one-person legislature. Meta has defended its practices, arguing that the demands are technically impractical and may infringe on free speech. The company has warned that if it is forced to comply with these mandates, it may have to withdraw its services from New Mexico entirely. This case is being watched nationally as the first of its kind to reach trial among dozens of similar lawsuits filed by state attorneys general.

News.Az