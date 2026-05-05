The Odyssey trailer: Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway reunite - VIDEO

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The first trailer for The Odyssey has been released, offering a dramatic preview of Christopher Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of the ancient Greek epic.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the legendary hero struggling to return home after the Trojan War. The trailer highlights his perilous journey back to Ithaca, where his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, awaits amid growing threats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among those threats is Antinous, portrayed by Robert Pattinson, a suitor seeking to claim the throne. The cast also features Tom Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus’s son, alongside Charlize Theron as Calypso and Zendaya as the goddess Athena.

Based on The Odyssey, the film brings to life iconic mythological elements including sirens, gods and the Cyclops. Nolan shot the project entirely using IMAX cameras, aiming to deliver large-scale cinematic visuals.

Set for release on July 17, the film is reportedly Nolan’s most expensive production to date, with a budget of around $250 million. Early footage suggests a visually rich and action-heavy retelling of one of history’s most famous journeys.

News.Az