Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan, gets two servicemen wounded in retaliation

The situation on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops remains tense but stable, Head of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service, Colonel Vagif Dargahli told News.Az.

He noted that by using small arms, the Armenian military continues violating the ceasefire with Azerbaijan in various directions of the front.

“The enemy’s activity on the front line is suppressed by units of the Azerbaijani armed forces. As a result of retaliatory measures, two servicemen of the Armenian army were seriously wounded,” Dargahli added.

This evening the Azerbaijani army shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces in the Aghdam and Tovuz districts.

News.Az