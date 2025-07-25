Denise Welch shades Taylor Swift over Matty Healy romance in awkward tv moment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denise Welch, the outspoken British actress and mother of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, didn’t hold back during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night — and Taylor Swift fans were quick to take notice.

When asked by host Andy Cohen how she felt about Swift's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, which fans believe contains multiple references to her brief relationship with Healy, Welch quipped,

“Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

The crowd audibly gasped at the unexpected remark, prompting Welch, 67, to walk it back slightly:

“Not that I have anything against her at all! It was just… tricky.”

She went on to call out what she described as Swift’s fiercely protective fanbase, suggesting they silence criticism of the pop star — even as Swift “writes a whole album about it.”

“You’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it,” she said, implying a double standard.

Despite the apparent shade, Welch emphasized that her son Matty is doing well and has “moved on” with fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, a model and musician whom she called “gorgeous.”

“He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella,” she added. “So, we’ve moved on.”

Swift and Healy briefly dated in 2023, after reconnecting in 2022 while working on music together. Their romance was short-lived but heavily scrutinized, especially after the release of The Tortured Poets Department, which fans believe details the emotional fallout from their split.

Though Welch avoided naming specific songs or events, her comments fueled speculation about the tension between the Swift camp and Healy’s inner circle — and added more fire to the ongoing saga surrounding Swift’s highly personal songwriting.

Meanwhile, Swift has since gone public with her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, drawing just as much fanfare — and just as much fan protection.

