Devastation from Queensland floods 'incredible', premier says

Flooding in Australia has inflicted "incredible" devastation on communities across northern Queensland, the state's premier has said, even though conditions are easing faster than predicted, News.az reports citing BBC.

Thousands of evacuated residents began returning to their homes on Tuesday, but it is feared hundreds of properties and businesses have been inundated. Two people have died.

"It's a disaster that's going to test the resolve of people," Queensland Premier David Crisafulli told the ABC.

Parts of the region have been battered by nearly 2m (6.5 ft) of rain since Saturday, prompting ongoing flood warnings and blackouts - but the premier said weather conditions had been "really kind" in recent hours.

In Townsville, locals woke on Tuesday to grey skies and drizzle, and the news that predicted flooding levels had not materialised there. It was a stark contrast to the intense downpours which have battered the region over the past few days.

"We believe that the danger has passed," Townsville Local Disaster Management Group chair Andrew Robinson told reporters.

Pointing to earlier forecasts which had suggested up to 2,000 Townsville homes could have faced flood risks, Crisafulli said that "the city had dodged a bullet".

Local resident Jo Berry told the BBC she and her family were among those returning home on Tuesday, after spending a sleepless night monitoring the rainfall.

"People talk about PTSD when it rains here and I totally understand," says Ms Berry, formerly from Leicester in the UK.

"We've been in the house here for over 20 years, and have been through a few cyclone events and the 2019 flooding so it is not our first rodeo," she adds, referring to a flooding disaster which caused A$1.24bn (£620m; $770m) in damage.