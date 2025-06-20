Diplomatic corps representatives visit Azerbaijan’s Lachin

The visit began in the Lachin district, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The diplomats were welcomed at Lachin International Airport.

As part of their tour, the representatives will visit the Lachin Recreation Complex, the “Hochazfilm” studio, the “Yurd” gallery, and the “Lacinema” center, as well as the Hakari riverbank, the Seyrangah, and the Gilabi Ceramics Center.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.