Diplomatic corps representatives visit Azerbaijan’s Lachin

  • Politics
Photo: AZERTAC

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in the country's East Zangezur and Karabakh regions.

The visit began in the Lachin district, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The diplomats were welcomed at Lachin International Airport.

As part of their tour, the representatives will visit the Lachin Recreation Complex, the “Hochazfilm” studio, the “Yurd” gallery, and the “Lacinema” center, as well as the Hakari riverbank, the Seyrangah, and the Gilabi Ceramics Center.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.


