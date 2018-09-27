Direct flight to be launched between Baku, Makhachkala

A direct flight is planned to be launched between Makhachkala and Baku.

The memorandum on cooperation on establishing such air communication between Dagestan and Azerbaijan was signed by the General Director of Makhachkala Airport Arsen Pirmagomedov and the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Nahid Bagirov, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the General Director's assistant Kamila Gamzatova, the document was signed within the framework of the 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum in Baku Sept. 27.

