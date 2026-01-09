Disney CEO meets Chinese official amid US‑China tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Disney CEO Bob Iger met with China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang in Beijing on Friday, state media reported, as the “House of Mouse” seeks to expand its presence in the world’s second-largest economy despite ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

Ding encouraged Iger to invest further in China, a notable shift from last year when Beijing threatened to restrict Hollywood film imports over U.S. tariffs. Disney’s business in China includes Shanghai Disneyland and media franchises such as Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

China’s $19 trillion economy offers a lucrative audience for theme parks and films, but strict quotas limit foreign movies to just 10 per year, steering local audiences toward domestic productions. Last year, the Chinese animated hit Ne Zha 2 outperformed Pixar’s Inside Out 2 at the box office, highlighting the challenge for Hollywood.

Despite these limits, Disney and Universal Studios operate major theme parks in Shanghai and Beijing. Iger’s visit fuels speculation that Disney may open a second park in China. “Disney is full of confidence in China’s development and will continue to expand investment,” Iger said.

