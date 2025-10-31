Disney channels pulled from YouTube TV amid contract dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Disney channels, including ABC and ESPN, were removed from Google’s YouTube TV on Thursday after the two companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement.

“Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers,” YouTube said in a statement on its official blog, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

“They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo,” the company added.

YouTube noted that despite “best efforts,” the parties were unable to finalize a fair deal to keep Disney’s programming on the platform.

More than 20 channels, including ABC and ESPN, and Disney content recordings will be removed from YouTube TV.

The two sides have been engaged in contract negotiations but were unable to reach a new distribution agreement before it expired Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

YouTube TV pays broadcasters to stream their channels. The news comes after another dispute YouTube TV had with NBCUniversal last month, which the companies resolved after a temporary extension to avoid a content blackout.

“We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement,” YouTube said in its statement, adding that if the content is unavailable for an extended period of time, the company will offer members a $20 credit.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Disney had been the first to warn about the potential removal of its content from YouTube’s platform last week.

YouTube is America’s leading media distributor in terms of audience engagement, capturing over 13% of TV watch-time in July, according to Nielsen.

