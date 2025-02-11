Disney tweaks DEI programs to focus on business outcomes, memo says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Walt Disney (NYSE: ) is changing its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs to focus more closely on business outcomes, while fostering an environment in which all employees can thrive, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The media giant joins several of the largest businesses in the U.S. in scaling back diversity initiatives.

Disney's 2024 annual report, published in September, removed mentions of its "Reimagine Tomorrow" program, an online space for "amplifying underrepresented voices" that featured some of Disney's diversity, equality and inclusion commitments and actions.

The memo notes Disney has added a new factor called "talent strategy" to evaluate executive compensation, weighing how well leaders advance Disney's values of cultivating an environment in which all employees can thrive.

It represents an "evolution" of the former diversity and inclusion factor, adding elements such as storytelling, creativity and synergy, according to the memo. "While this will continue to evolve, what won't change is our commitment to fostering a company where everyone belongs."

Axios was the first to obtain the memo.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) removed a reference to "inclusion and diversity" in its annual report filed last week, after it told employees in a December memo that it was winding down its programs as part of corporate America's broader retreat from such policies.

