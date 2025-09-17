Dogecoin price prediction: DOGE ETFs could send Pepe, Layer Brett, and the whole meme coin market soaring

+ ↺ − 16 px

The buzz surrounding the potential for DOGE ETFs has sparked wild Dogecoin price predictions, suggesting that institutional money may finally pour into meme coins in a new way. At the same time, Pepe coin remains a cultural favorite, with social media, regulatory nods, and technical patterns keeping it in play.

But many Wall Street traders aren’t stopping there—they see Layer Brett (LBRETT), a fresh presale altcoin, as the meme asset with the strongest chance for breakout gains in 2025.

Dogecoin price prediction points to 150% upside on ETF approval

Dogecoin news has escalated lately thanks to efforts by REX Shares, which plans to launch a U.S. DOGE ETF under the streamlined “40 Act” structure. That could mean faster regulatory paths and earlier exposure for institutional dollars.

Bloomberg Intelligence and other analysts put the odds of DOGE ETF approval in the next 12-18 months at around 60-70%, though others suggest a more cautious timeline. If approved, analysts expect massive capital inflows not just into DOGE but across the entire meme coin space—traders anticipate a 50-150% price lift in the first year post-ETF approval.

Currently, DOGE trades modestly in the $0.2 zone, weighed down by large supply and mixed sentiment. A DOGE ETF would change both visibility and credibility, pushing the DOGE price from the doldrums.

PEPE Coin is still relevant—but cracks show

PEPE coin continues to generate buzz: its trading volumes remain strong, and social mentions are high. If a DOGE ETF is greenlit, PEPE could capture bullish steam as capital flows into the meme market, boosting legitimacy. That’s likely to help the meme coin clear key technical breakout zones, with some analysts watching resistance near $0.00001220.

That said, PEPE faces headwinds. Its supply is enormous, and while its community remains staunch, the lack of deeper utility beyond meme status leaves it vulnerable. For many investors, PEPE now looks more like a momentum play than a long-term bet—making alternatives like Layer Brett increasingly attractive in comparison.

Why Layer Brett could benefit big time from a DOGE ETF

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is catching fire in presale circles—and for good reason. Built on Ethereum Layer-2 architecture, it solves serious problems like gas fees and transaction congestion, which many meme coins have never addressed.

From its presale launch, LBRETT has already raised over $3.5 million, a sign that crypto whales believe in its potential. It promises staking rewards of more than 750% APY, scarcity through a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, and community incentives like a $1 million giveaway that rewards early adopters.

These elements add up to a hybrid model: it’s not just about memes and social media; it’s about offering meaningful mechanics and sustainability. In contrast to DOGE’s massive supply and PEPE’s reliance on hype, Layer Brett appears to be structured for long-term adoption, not just short-term pumps.

Investors can benefit massively from LBRETT’s earlier entry, sharper incentive design, and leaner tokenomics, which position the token to shoot the moon if DOGE ETFs spark capital inflows into the meme landscape.

Conclusion

The path for meme coins just got more interesting. DOGE ETF filings and bullish forecasts could lift the whole sector, with PEPE holding strong in social sentiment and technical setups.

But among all this, Layer Brett is emerging as the meme coin most backed by structure, presale momentum, and the kind of upside meme traders dream of. If you're betting on meme coins for 2025, LBRETT may well be the highest-ROI play to score at the $0.0055 price floor.

