Bangladesh hikes fuel prices for second time in six weeks

Bangladesh hikes fuel prices for second time in six weeks

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The Bangladeshi government has increased retail prices for octane, petrol, and kerosene, marking the second fuel price hike in roughly six weeks, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the country’s Energy and Mineral Resources Division, all fuels except diesel were raised by 5 taka per litre.

The division issued a notification on Sunday confirming the revised rates, which will take effect from Monday.

Under the new pricing structure, octane will now cost 145 taka per litre, petrol will be priced at 140 taka, and kerosene at 135 taka. Diesel prices, however, will remain unchanged at 115 taka per litre.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division stated that the adjustment was made in response to fluctuations in global fuel oil markets.

News.Az