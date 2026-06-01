Ex-England midfielder James Milner announces retirement

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Former England midfielder James Milner has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 40, ending a remarkable 24-year career in the Premier League, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Milner, who has spent the last three seasons at Brighton, began his career at his boyhood club Leeds United. He went on to win three Premier League titles during his career—two with Manchester City and one with Liverpool.

He also played a key role in Liverpool’s 2019 UEFA Champions League triumph.

Earlier this year, Milner set the record for the most Premier League appearances, reaching the milestone while playing for Brighton against Brentford in February. He finishes his career with a total of 658 Premier League appearances.

“After 24 seasons in the Premier League, it feels like the right time to bring an end to my playing career,” Milner said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“From making my debut for Leeds, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League’s youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I’ve been on.”

News.Az